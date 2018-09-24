Listowel is named Ireland's Tidiest Town

Listowel in Co Kerry has been named Ireland's Tidiest Town.

It also won the prize for Tidiest Small Town.

It was the best of a record number of 883 entries from towns and villages throughout the country.

Minister Ring has just announced the winner of SuperValu TidyTowns Tidiest Town 2018 is Listowel, Co. Kerry! Congratulations to the first-time winners! #TidyTowns @ListowelTT — TidyTowns Ireland (@TidyTownsIre) September 24, 2018

Glaslough in Co Monaghan took the award for Ireland's Tidiest Village and Westport in Co Mayo was named Tidiest Large Town.

Ballincollig in Cork also received an award for Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring was on hand to present the prizes.

Speaking after the ceremony, he said: "This is a fantastic achievement for Listowel who are very deserving winners.

"Listowel is one of a small number of centres who have consistently entered the competition since its launch in 1958 and in the intervening years have worked steadfastly on improving their position in the SuperValu Tidy Towns competition.

"Today, all that dedication and effort has paid off."

"I also want to congratulate all of the other prize-winners announced today.

"The work of all those involved in the Tidy Towns effort results in the attractive and welcoming towns and villages we see all over the country.

"The voluntary work that people put in to their communities brings great pride, a great sense of achievement and great camaraderie to those communities.

"That is why this competition has flourished for 60 years."

Minister Ring also announced a special allocation of €1.4m to support the work of individual Tidy Towns committees around the country, in order to mark the 60th anniversary of the event.