Leo Varadkar meets with Theresa May as Brexit talks intensify

Theresa May has told EU leaders not to rip the UK apart with "unacceptable" Brexit demands.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is meeting with the British Prime Minister morning in Salzburg on the sidelines of the informal EU summit for a 'Brexit update'.

The UK's decision to leave the bloc is set to be a key focus during the second day of the summit, with EU leaders also looking at issues such as migration and internal security.

Starting second day at #SalzburgSummit by meeting @theresa_may with @HMcEntee for #Brexit update. Then busy day of meetings with @EuropeanCouncil leaders on internal security and more Brexit talks pic.twitter.com/ioHYUUXgOU — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) September 20, 2018

Mrs May used a dinner in Austria to say there would be no second referendum and no delay to the withdrawal date in March.

Speaking yesterday, Mrs May also insisted that her 'Chequers' proposals are the only way to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

She said: "If we're going to achieve a successful conclusion, then just as the UK has evolved its position the EU will need to evolve its position too.

"I'm confident that with goodwill and determination we can agree a deal that's right for both parties."

She insisted that separating Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK was "not credible" - dismissing the EU's suggestion that the North could stay in the customs union.

Some of Mrs May's European counterparts have indicated there's been little progress on Brexit and the Irish border issue.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, meanwhile, were among those who expressed hope that an agreement can be reached.

Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, said the UK's Brexit proposals on the Irish border will have to be 'reworked'.

He said he will call for another summit in mid-November, where he's hopeful a final deal can be agreed.

Speaking as the summit got underway yesterday, Mr Tusk observed: "Today there is perhaps more hope, but there is surely less and less time. Therefore, every day that is left, we must use for talks."