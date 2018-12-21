Leniency of jail sentence given to Kerry farmer Michael Ferris appealed by the DPP

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has lodged an appeal against the leniency of the jail sentence handed down to Kerry farmer Michael Ferris.

The 63-year-old of Rattoo, Ballyduff was convicted of the manslaughter of Anthony O'Mahony following a long row over a crowbanger.

Ferris told Gardaí he 'snapped' when he used a large farm vehicle with prongs to drive into Mr O'Mahoney's car in April 2017.

He described the 73-year-old's 30 year use of a crowbanger - which is a loud device used to scare crows.

Ferris went on trial for murder, but was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Earlier this month he was jailed for six years with one suspended for the killing.

Mr O'Mahony's family was angry at the sentence, saying the 73-year-old was taken from them in the most brutal and violent way possible.

It has now emerged the DPP has lodged an appeal against the undue leniency of it.