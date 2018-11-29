Latest homeless figures show further rise in numbers in emergency accommodation

The number of people accessing emergency accommodation rose last month.

A total of 9,724 were in emergency accommodation in October - an increase of 26 people compared to the September figures.

Last month's figures break down as 5,999 adults and 3,725 children.

In total, 1,709 families accessed emergency accommodation during October, down 44 compared to the previous month.

Officials also say the number of families presenting to homeless services in Dublin decreased for the third consecutive month.

NEW: Homeless figures for October. 26 more people in emergency accommodation. 44 less families and 104 less children that September numbers - but still 3,725 children in emergency accommodation in Ireland pic.twitter.com/fDXHDxCCKx — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) November 29, 2018

Reaction

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy acknowledged there are still too many families and children experiencing homelessness.

He said: "We still continue to face a serious challenge and we have to do more.

"Additional funding for family hubs and more social housing will help, and I continue to engage with the chief executives in the four Dublin local authorities to increase the number of successful outcomes in terms of preventing homelessness and moving families out of hotels."

He suggested: "The overall increase in people in emergency accommodation can partly be explained by new beds being provided to help take people from rough sleeping and in to our supported services."

Focus Ireland, however, said in a statement that the latest figures show a shift in Government policy is needed as the figures continue to rise.

The charity's CEO Pat Dennigan observed: "There is some positive news as we are managing to ensure that the number of people living in emergency accommodation is not rising as fast as it was last year.

"However, it is totally unacceptable and wrong that at the same time one family became homeless every 8 hours in October in Dublin alone. This again shows that there will be no solution to the homeless crisis until the Government takes more serious measures to prevent families losing their homes."

Focus says it is now calling for two major actions from the Government: the development of a specific family homelessness strategy, and a 'cast iron deadline' that nobody will be homeless for longer than six months.

Meanwhile, Anthony Flynn from Inner City Helping Homeless is calling for change in how the figures are compiled.

He observed: "When the minister says that it's important progress, what we're forgetting is that 1,600 people have been removed from the homeless list and are still under Section 10 funding through the minister's re-categorisation project.

"The minister can't stand independently over these figures - the Central Statistics Office should be moved in now, and we should be looking at somebody to come in and independently review these figures."

In September, the Department of Housing confirmed that 1,606 people were removed from its official homeless figures following three ‘re-categorisations’ this year.