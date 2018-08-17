Latest Ryanair talks over base transfers and promotions are adjourned

Talks between both sides in the Ryanair dispute have been adjourned with no indication of agreement.

The dispute has gone on longer than expected, according to the union involved in it.

Fórsa, which represents some Irish-based pilots, held more talks with airline management on Friday.

Spokesperson Bernard Harbor said earlier they regret that it took strikes to get around the table.

"I think the whole dispute has gone on longer than we'd anticipated.

"Fórsa's belief always was that this could and should be resolved through negotiations.

"We regret the fact that it's taken, even before we got into serious talks, five one-day strikes - which is not unprecedented in Irish industrial relations, but certainly unusual".

It was the fourth day of negotiations over annual leave, base transfers and promotions.

Talks earlier in the week ended without a deal.

The talks began this week in the wake of five days of strike action by around 100 Dublin-based pilots, in a dispute over issues such as seniority and base transfers.

The strikes in recent weeks have led to the cancellation of around 100 flights to/from Ireland, leading to travel disruption for thousands of passengers.

No more strikes are planned, although there could be further action if no breakthrough is achieved.