Labour Party makes garda report over removal of Eighth Amendment posters

Labour Party TD Jan O'Sullivan says she has referred the apparent removal of posters on the Eighth Amendment referendum to gardaí in Limerick city.

This comes as Deputy O'Sullivan says she obtained video evidence of the posters being removed from the Punches Cross area of the city.

Deputy O'Sullivan said: "This is not just a problem isolated to Limerick city.

"I've received reports from Labour colleagues from across the country that our Yes posters are being taken down shortly after they have been put up.

I got a number of responses today from people who saw our posters being taken down, including videos showing them being removed, I went and reported it to Gardai this evening — Jan O'Sullivan (@JanOSullivanTD) April 21, 2018

"This is a democracy, just because you do not like the message on one poster or another, does not mean you can take it down.

"Yesterday evening, I went to my local garda station after receiving video evidence of our posters being forcibly removed.

"We were the first to put up the Yes posters in the Limerick.

Sent these from someone in @labour. They say posters being torn down in ‘concerted effort’. Also stickers being added to their posters in South Dublin (first photo) pic.twitter.com/tAkbLs85xs — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) April 21, 2018

"Some other parties have put them up, and I know the Together for Yes campaign is going to be putting them up in the very near future. I want to nip this in the bud.

"I'm on record of saying that the campaign in 1983 was tough. I thought these types of tactics would remain in the past and that both sides would be able to campaign respectfully."