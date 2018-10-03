Krispy Kreme to shut 24/7 Dublin drive-through due to late-night noise

Doughnut company Krispy Kreme is to shut its 24/7 Dublin drive-through, just a week after it opened.

The firm says this is due to "late-night noise".

It adds that while consumer response to its first Irish store has been "beyond initial expectations", the late night drive-through is being closed from Wednesday night.

Richard Cheshire, CEO of Krispy Kreme UK and Ireland, says: "We anticipated a warm welcome for Krispy Kreme in Ireland and have long wanted to open a store here, but the response has been way ahead of our most optimistic expectations.

"But we know that the late-night noise has been an upset for our neighbours.

"Some customers have been beeping their horns and disturbing families in nearby apartment complexes.

"Most importantly, we are saying to our neighbours, we've listened and we're making changes immediately."

Krispy Kreme says its drive-through in Blanchardstown will now be open between the hours of 6.00am and 11.30pm.

File photo shows the drive-through at Krispy Kreme in Blanchardstown | Image via @KrispyKremeIRL on Twitter

But it says it will continue to liasise with its traffic management team to examine alternative options in relation to late night queue management.

It is also in ongoing discussions with Fingal County Council, Blanchardstown Centre Management, local Garda Traffic Corp and community liaison with regard to options.

Krispy Kreme in Blanchardstown opened last week, and has seen steady queues of people - both on-foot and in their cars.

It is one of the brand's biggest outlets in Europe, and its first in Ireland.

The opening has created 120 mostly local jobs.