Krispy Kreme opens its first Irish store in Dublin

Image via @KrispyKremeIRL on Twitter

US doughnut company Krispy Kreme has opened its first Irish outlet in north Dublin.

The firm says over 300 people queued in Blanchardstown to be the first customers in line at the new store before 7.00am on Wednesday.

The ribbon was cut by Councillor Ted Leddy, representing the Mayor of Fingal, Krispy Kreme CEO Richard Cheshire and Ireland country director Alex Drysdale.

The shop is open seven days a week, with a 24/7 drive-through.

It has 16 doughnut varieties, milkshakes, tea, coffee and more available in-store.

The new Krispy Kreme Theatre store is one of the brand's biggest outlets in Europe, and features Krispy Creations - a custom doughnut creation station - and 77-seat capacity.

Image: Krispy Kreme

Commenting on the store opening, Alex Drysdale said: "We are overjoyed to have people from all around Ireland share the excitement of opening day with us in our first ever Irish store.

"On day one alone, we have welcomed families, couples, friends and local workers stocking up on our delicious doughnuts for the office.

"We would really like to thank all those who joined us today and sent in their good luck wishes."


