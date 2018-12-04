Kieran Cuddihy appointed co-presenter on Newstalk Breakfast

Newstalk has today announced that Kieran Cuddihy will join the Newstalk Breakfast team on a permanent basis.

Kieran will join Shane Coleman as co-presenter on the breakfast show which airs weekdays from 7.00am - 9.00am.

Newstalk Breakfast is a flagship show for the station, which currently enjoys it highest ever market share of 6.7% and is a must listen for 25 to 44-year-old talk radio listeners.

Speaking about his new role, Kieran said: "I have two young children at home so I'm used to early mornings and am delighted to be joining Shane on Newstalk Breakfast.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working on the show in the past and look forward to engaging with Newstalk Breakfast listeners on the issues that matter to them every morning."

Commenting on the announcement, Newstalk managing editor, Patricia Monahan, said: "We are delighted to announce Kieran and Shane will now be a permanent fixture for listeners during their morning commute.

"Kieran has always been a popular voice among our listeners and as a commuter and a dad of young children he will bring listeners a fresh perspective on the news of the day."

Kieran, who hails from Kilkenny and is a qualified solicitor, began his broadcasting career in Canadian radio where he developed a love for journalism.

Since joining Newstalk in 2011, the self-confessed hurling fanatic has become a familiar voice to listeners presenting numerous shows.

In January, Kieran began presenting 'On The Record', the station's Sunday morning current affairs offering where he grew the audience to an impressive 77,000 listeners.

Newstalk will announce a new presenter for 'On The Record' in due course.