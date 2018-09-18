Kerry Group opens production plant in Moscow

The Irish food and and nutrition company Kerry Group has opened its first plant in the Russian capital, Moscow.

The new production and warehouse complex in the Istra district occupies a site of more than 7,000 square meters and employs over 50 people.

The firm says production has begun "immediately", with ingredients for the meat processing and snacks market.

At full capacity, the plant is designed to produce 26,000 tons of products per year to meet increased local demand for products.

The facility was officially opened by Andrei Razin, agriculture minister for the Moscow region, and Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon.

Minister Razin said: "Kerry has had a presence in Russia since 2006, and I am delighted to be here today to officially open its first production facility.

"For us it demonstrates the company's commitment to our great country and Kerry's desire to continue to develop and grow its business in Russia."

Mr Scanlon said: "Over the years, our business here has gone from strength to strength and as the Russian food industry has developed and expanded, so have we and so has our customer base.

"This facility means we can now deliver an even better service and get closer to our customers in this part of the world, while offering locally produced goods, using locally sourced raw materials."

'Development of Russian market'

Products from this plant will supply customers in the Russian market - as well as the countries like Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan and beyond.

Olivier Picard, managing director at Kerry Russia, added: "We believe in the development of the Russian market - the volume of retail trade in the country, according to forecasters, will increase by 6.8% by 2020 and we believe we can play a part in this and in the growth of foodservice.

"Additionally, the Russian Federation is the main gateway to the countries of the customs union and the CIS, areas we also see providing future growth potential."

Quoted on the Irish and London stock exchanges, the group's 2017 revenue was €6.4bn.

The company, headquartered in Tralee, Co Kerry, employs 24,000 people worldwide, including 900 scientists.

It has over 130 facilities around the world and Kerry products are delivered to 140 countries.