Kensington Palace Release First Official Pictures Of Prince Louis

Kensington Palace has shared the first official pictures of Prince Louis of Cambridge via their Twitter page.

He is the third child and second son of Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Middleton.

Born on April 23rd in St. Mary’s Hospital in Central London, Prince Louis Arthur Charles was named after his great-great-great uncle Lord Mountbatten, and his grandfather, Prince Charles.

This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.



The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. pic.twitter.com/bjxhZhvbXN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.



This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

Both photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself, and it’s not the first time she has taken to social media to share photos of her ever growing family with the world - Prince George and Princess Charlotte have both made a number of appearances in the past.

He is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne, after his grandfather, father, and two older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

As a result of the Perth Agreement of 2011, Prince Louis is the first British Prince to be ranked behind an elder sister in the line of succession.

A spokesperson for the Royal Family said:

"Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday."