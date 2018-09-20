Kathleen Chada calls for a tougher parole process

A mother whose children were murdered by her husband is campaigning for a tougher parole process.

Kathleen Chada is also calling for more victim advocates when it comes to ending gender-based violence.

Their father, Sanjeev, was given a double life sentence for strangling his sons to death in 2013.

Eoghan and Ruairí - aged 10 and 5 - were reported missing when they did not return with their father that July.

They were found dead following a car crash near Westport.

Eoghan and Ruairí Chada are seen in this file photo from Gardaí

Safe Ireland has announced the line-up of over 30 speakers for its upcoming Safe World Summit in Dublin next month.

Other speakers include Holocaust survivor and best-selling author Dr Edith Eger, former White House Advisor on Violence Against Women Lynn Rosenthal and Luke and Ryan Hart - whose mother and sister were murdered by their father.

Kathleen Chada says families in these cases need to be considered more.

"At the moment, somebody with a life sentence can actually apply for parole after seven years, and that's just wrong.

"While I know that in all likelihood they won't actually be released, why put the system - and put the families - through having to actually think about and get yourself prepared for the possibility of somebody applying for parole."

"So that's what we'd ultimately like to see".

She also says engaging with people has helped her deal with her grief and would like more victim advocates to speak out.

"There's not a shame in talking about what happened - and I think that there maybe should be, or we should hide it, or just get on with life.

"That has stood to us over the years to a certain extent - to just get on with things - but sometimes you have to stop and think about what is actually happening, and deal with it and hope that the next person doesn't have to go through what you might have gone through".

"Resurgence of domination and fear"

Sharon O'Halloran is CEO of Safe Ireland: "Our summit is happening as a time when we are witnessing a regressive resurgence of domination and fear politics across Europe and the world.

"We know from dark periods of history - and many of our speakers have lived through those periods - that fear and domination politics enables abuse of power and control in intimate relationships."

"At this crucial time, we need to understand more about the links between the enormous global problem of gender based violence and the impact of the trauma it leaves in our homes and communities.

"We have to develop a whole new world view that is built on equality, tolerance, safety and love.

"This means designing and implementing innovative new solutions that address the inequality that is at the root of violence, abuse and fear.

"And this must start with addressing violence, dominance, control and fear in the home."

With reporting from Gail Conway