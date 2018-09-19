Justice Minister to examine laws around private security firms enforcing High Court orders

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is to examine how private security firms carry out High Court orders.

It follows demonstrations against the eviction of housing activists from a building on North Frederick Street in Dublin city centre.

A High Court order was issued for them to leave, and this was enforced by a private security firm.

Minister Flanagan said a "small number of community Gardaí" were present to keep the peace.

Criticism was separately raised after a number of Gardaí were seen wearing balaclavas.

The Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has ordered a report to find out 'what lessons can be learnt' from the incident.

He also admitted that the use of balaclavas at the protest was 'not correct'.

During the protest itself, Minister Flanagan said Gardaí were subject to abuse - including one incident of racist abuse.

"I condemn that behaviour as I'm sure all members of this House do", he told the Dáil.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan | File photo

"Where behaviour crosses the line into criminality, it may be investigated but it would be preferable if the crime didn't occur at all and I am appealing to people to recognise that Gardaí simply doing their jobs should not be targeted in this way".

However, Mr Flanagan said the law around the use of private security firms executing High Court orders needs to be looked at.

He said: "A private security firm acted for the owner of the premises on foot of the High Court order.

"The law and procedures governing the execution of court orders are contained in the Enforcement of Court Orders Acts and the Rules of Court made under them, and any dispute in relation to the enforcement of a court order is solely a matter for the courts.

"Accordingly, the persons involved in the execution of the High Court order are not licensable by the Private Security Authority at present, but my officials are currently examining the law governing this area and I intend to give this matter further consideration."