Justice Minister says "vigilantism and private armies" will not be tolerated in Ireland

The Justice Minister has warned that vigilantes and private armies will not be tolerated in Ireland.

Charlie Flanagan was speaking after the attack on security men at a property in Roscommon at the weekend.

It came after the McGann family were evicted from their home last week, with footage of the repossession going viral on social media.

In an incident at the repossessed property over the weekend, eight security men were injured, at least six vehicles were burnt out and a dog was killed.

A Garda investigation is ongoing, and two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Speaking in the Dáil this evening, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan warned that people cannot take justice into their own hands - adding that "violence is never justified".

Condemning the attack on Sunday morning, he told deputies: "I am deeply disturbed by the thinly veiled references to vigilantism that have been made in recent days in social media and elsewhere.

"This is a very dangerous road to go down, and vigilantism and private armies cannot and will not be tolerated in this State."

On the subject of the initial eviction, Minister Flanagan said the family involved - the McGanns - was evicted after a High Court order was issued.

He added: "While very conscious that the full facts of this particular case are not in the public domain, it is clearly deeply distressing to see a family lose their home, particularly at this time of year.

"I hope the situation can be peacefully resolved through dialogue and mediation."

Reporting by Sean Defoe and Stephen McNeice