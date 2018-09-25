Bill Cosby jailed for sexual assault

Updated 19:10

Former comedian and actor Bill Cosby has been jailed for three to ten years for sexual assault.

He will serve the sentence in State Prison.

It comes after the judge earlier ruled that he is a "sexually violent predator."

That ruling means the former comedian and actor – once dubbed ‘America’s Dad’ – will be placed on the sex offenders register and will undergo counselling for the rest of his life.

Pennsylvania Judge Steven O’Neill handed down the sentence to the 81-year-old for drugging and molesting Andrea Costand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

"This was a serious crime," he said. "

"It is time for justice Mr Cosby, this has all circled back to you.

“The day has come; the time has come."

He quoted from Ms Constand's own statement to the court, in which she said Cosby took her "beautiful, young spirit and crushed it."

Cosby was also ordered to pay a €25,000 fine and the cost of his prosecution.

Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of five to 10 years in prison. However his defence team had called for him to be placed under house arrest.

Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Pennsylvania, 25-09-2018. Image: Bastiaan Slabbers/SIPA USA/PA Images

This afternoon, a psychologist for the defence told the court that the chances of him committing another sexual offence are "extraordinarily low" because he is old, legally blind and needs help getting around.

His lawyers had attempted to fight the "sexually violent predator" – arguing that Pennsylvania's sex-offender law is unconstitutional.

However, Judge O’Neill said prosecutors had met the burden of proof with "clear and convincing" evidence.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill walks towards the courtroom on the second day of Bill Cosby's sentencing hearing, 25-09-2018. Image: Mark Makela/AP/Press Association Images

Cosby was convicted back in April for the attack on Ms Constand.

More than 60 women have since made similar allegations – however, none have led to criminal charges.

Now 45-years-old, Ms Costand has said her "life as I knew it” ended after the attack and has spoken of being “stuck in a holding pattern” in the years since.