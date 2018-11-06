John Downey due in court over 1972 murders of two soldiers in Northern Ireland

John Downey is set to appear in court over the murder of two soldiers in Northern Ireland in 1972.

Detectives from An Garda Síochána arrested Mr Downey (66) in Donegal on Monday.

He was detained on suspicion of the murder of two Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) soldiers in 1972 - and on suspicion of aiding and abetting an explosion.

Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston and Private James Eames died when a device exploded in a car they were checking on the Irvinestown Road, Cherrymount in Enniskillen.

The arrest was made under a European arrest warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

He is expected to appear at the High Court in Dublin later.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell is from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team.

"The PSNI has been liaising closely with An Garda Síochána and (this) arrest demonstrates the benefits of joint working between police forces and other national partner agencies."

The PSNI says its investigation into these murders remains active.

Mr Downey was previously accused of murdering four soldiers in the 1982 Hyde Park bombings in London.

Those soldiers died when a car bomb went off as they were on horseback carrying out ceremonial duties.

Seven horses also died in that explosion.

Mr Downey was arrested and charged, but that case collapsed at the Old Bailey in London after it was revealed that he had received a letter in 2007 from the British government under then-Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The letter was issued under the so-called 'On The Run' scheme.

It assured Mr Downey that he was not wanted by British authorities.

It read: "There are no warrants in existence nor are you wanted in Northern Ireland for arrest, questioning or charging by police.

"The PSNI are not aware of any interest in you or by an other police force."

The judge than ruled that Mr Downey should not be prosecuted because he was given this guarantee.

These letters were give to over 180 suspected IRA members who were wanted in the UK for crimes during The Troubles, in exchange for the IRA's promise to decommission its arms.

Additional reporting: Frank Greaney