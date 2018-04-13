Jamie Oliver signs deal to create healthier workplace food

British chef and entrepreneur Jamie Oliver has signed a deal with a facilities company to enhance workplace food concepts.

Aramark and Jamie Oliver have announced the 10-year partnership - which will see the two companies work together to improve concepts and delivery across workplaces in Ireland, the United Kingdom and Northern Europe.

The two companies will also focus on culinary developments, staff training and and productivity through nutrition and food.

Aramark has a presence across Europe, the Americas and Asia in the business, education, healthcare, manufacturing and defence sectors.

We're delighted to partner with @JamiesItalianUK - together we are passionate about the health and well-being of those we serve every day. pic.twitter.com/gwIrBTnTcl — Aramark NE (@AramarkNE) April 13, 2018

Established in 2008, Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group operates in the restaurant sector including Jamie's Deli, Jamie Oliver's Diner and Jamie's Italian.

It was announced in January last year that six Jamie's Italian restaurants were to close.

The group says the new partnership will help it to "expand its presence further with dining concepts in Aramark managed retail and office environments."

Frank Gleeson, Aramark's president in Northern Europe, said: "We are passionate about the health and well-being of those we serve every day so it was a natural fit for us to partner with Jamie Oliver.

"Together, we have an opportunity to create innovative culinary experiences that will revolutionise productivity and health in workplaces throughout Northern Europe.

"We serve hundreds of thousands of people in workplaces, schools and colleges every day, so we have a fantastic opportunity of working together where we can set the agenda for health and nutrition and have a real and lasting impact on people's lives".

Jon Knight, CEO of Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group, added: "Our partnership with Aramark gives us an opportunity to expand our presence geographically in Northern Europe including the United Kingdom and Ireland where we already operate.

"We look forward to working with Aramark and exploring opportunities to establish fully branded retail restaurants in multi-tenanted office and retail environments managed by Aramark".