Jackson family partriarch Joe Jackson dies aged 89

Joe Jackson, patriarch of pop's most famous family, has died aged 89, his family has said.

Michael Jackson's father had been in hospital with cancer, according to TMZ, who reported his death on Wednesday, citing a family source.

He died at 3.30am, in Los Angeles.

Members of his family, including his grandson, have since confirmed his death.

His grandson Taj tweeted: "Disgusted by some of the comments I'm reading about my grandpa Joe by those who didn't even know him. Please don't just regurgitate what you were spoon fed by the press. Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness."

In a statement, Michael Jackson's estate said: "We are deeply saddened by Mr. Jackson's passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Katherine Jackson and the family.

"Joe was a strong man who acknowledged his own imperfections and heroically delivered his sons and daughters from the steel mills of Gary, Indiana to worldwide pop superstardom."

Jackson had suffered poor health in recent years, having a stroke and three heart attacks in 2015, and spending time in hospital the year after.

He was separated from his wife Katherine but it is understood she had frequently been at his bedside during his most recent hospital stay.

Jackson stood by his son Michael during his molestation trial, but was criticised after Michael's death for what some people said was an attempt to monetise his memory.

Jackson and his wife had 10 children and were married for 60 years.

Jackson also had another daughter, Joh'Vonnie Jackson, with Cheryl Terrell, with whom he had a 25-year affair.

The Jackson musical legacy started as a trio, consisting of Jackie, Tito, and Jermaine, in Gary, Indiana, in the early 1960s.

Marion and Michael then joined to make them the Jackson Five.

They signed a deal with Motown records in 1969 which catapulted them to global stardom.

But Joe was criticised as the five members of the band told of the abuse they suffered at his hands while he managed the band.

Stories emerged of them being forced to carry cinder blocks from one end of the garden to the other, and of them being beaten with tree branches if they got any steps wrong during their five-hour rehearsal periods.

In his autobiography, Michael said: "We'd perform for him and he'd critique us. If you messed up, you got hit, sometimes with a belt, sometimes with a switch. My father was real strict with us - real strict."

He spoke about his fractured relationship with his father, saying he had forgiven him in 2001.

Last year Jackson said he was "truly sorry" for the way he treated them.