Jackson and Olding fail in bid to claim legal costs for Belfast trial

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have failed in their attempt to claim back their legal costs from the Belfast rape trial.

The former Ireland and Ulster rugby players spent nine weeks on trial before they were cleared of raping a woman at a party in Jackson’s home in 2016.

In Northern Ireland, a person cleared of a crime can ask the court to make an order for recovery of all or some of his or her legal costs.

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s lawyers claimed the prosecution should never have been brought and argued it had caused serious financial hardship and damaged potential future earnings

But in ruling against them today, Judge Patricia Smyth said the prosecution was justified and warranted.

She said there was also no evidence before her to suggest that the termination of their contracts by the IRFU and Ulster Rugby was a direct result of the prosecution.

Both now play for clubs in France.

Mr. Jackson’s bill is estimated to be around half a million euro, while Mr Olding’s thought to have spent around €160k before he secured legal aid.