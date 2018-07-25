Ivanka Trump shuts her fashion brand to focus on Washington

The daughter of US President Donald Trump is closing her namesake fashion brand.

Ivanka Trump, who is an advisor to her father, is planning a longer-term focus on her Washington career.

The brand was founded in 2011 and included shoes, handbags, apparel, accessories, fashion jewelry and fragrance.

Ms Trump formally separated herself from the business more than a year ago.

Reports say sales at the brand soared in 2016 - the of the US presidential election.

But the company also became a focus for critics of Mr Trump's policies and behaviour.

An online campaign in 2016 called on US consumers to boycott Ivanka Trump's products, and for people not to shop in stores that stocked them.

Ivanka Trump designer shoes in Macy's Herald Square in New York | Image: Richard B. Levine/SIPA USA/PA Images

The #GrabYourWallet campaign was a play on words, after Mr Trump was heard making lewd comments about women in a 2005 video.

He bragged in vulgar terms about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women.

He said: "I just start kissing them. And when you're a star they let you do it. Grab them by the p****. You can do anything."

A number of US retailers, including Nordstrom, stopped selling Ivanka Trump products citing poor sales.

The Wall Street Journal reports the company's 18 employees were told on Tuesday the company would be shutting down.

While Ms Trump said in a statement: "After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, So making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.

"I am beyond grateful for the work of our incredible team who has inspired so many women; each other and myself included. While we will not continue our mission together, I know that each of them will thrive in their next chapter".