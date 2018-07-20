Irish-based Ryanair pilots hold second 24-hour strike

Ryanair pilots are holding their second 24-hour strike in just over a week.

Some 24 flights out of Dublin on Friday have been cancelled to the UK.

The company says it is cancelling flights on routes with higher volumes so people can more easily transfer to other services.

The 100 Irish-based staff already walked off the job last Thursday in their row over seniority.

The pilots, who are members of the Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA), are in dispute with the company over base transfers, leave and seniority issues.

Ryanair pilots picket outside Dublin Airport on July 12th, after a last-ditch bid to resolve conditions of employment failed | Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

Talks between their union and Ryanair management broke down earlier this week.

With no breakthrough in sight, more strike action is scheduled for next Tuesday.

On Thursday, Ryanair called on the trade union Forsa to call off the day of action next week.

However rge carrier says a 7.00pm deadline came and went without any response.

Ryanair calls on FORSA to call off 24 July strike by less than 25% of our Irish pilots (over seniority & base transfer proposals which they can't explain and which don't even affect them): pic.twitter.com/OVse5kmgMi — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 19, 2018

The Commission for Aviation Regulation says passenger rights are protected under European legislation.

It says all affected passengers should be aware of their entitlements.

If a flight is cancelled Ryanair must offer people the following choices:

re-routing as soon as possible

re-routing at a later date at your convenience

a refund

If people choose to be re-routed as soon as possible, Ryanair must provide care and assistance while they wait for the alternative flight.

This means: