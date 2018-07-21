Irish woman on crutches sets out to climb four mountains in 24 hours

An Irish woman on crutches is taking on four of the country's mountain peaks in 24 hours.

Adventurer Nikki Bradley set out on Saturday with internationally acclaimed mountaineer, Iain Miller.

Bradley is attempting to climb four of Ireland's most iconic mountains in less than 24 hours - the first time it has been attempted by a crutch user.

She was left with severe damage to her right hip after battling cancer in her teens.

However, Bradley says she has chosen to embrace her circumstances and hopes to raise a substantial amount of money for charity while doing so.

She has also teamed up with photographer and videographer Joe Ladrigan to document the challenge.

Image: gofundme.com

The four peaks include: Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry, followed by Croagh Patrick in Mayo, Slieve Donard in Down and Mount Errigal in Donegal.

The three charities chosen are the Irish Cancer Society, Action Cancer and the Ross Nugent Foundation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds.

On the challenge, Bradley says: "The idea for this came about after I had a conversation with a Mr Derry McVeigh who thought it would be a great challenge. He wasn't wrong.

"We began training in October and I quickly realised that the road ahead would be long and would be mainly uphill.

"It took a little while to get my head in the game but thankfully things fell into place in January with a trip to Kerry to climb Mount Brandon and Carrauntoohil in one weekend.

"That trip helped me fully understand what this challenge would entail.

Image: gofundme.com

"It was a bit of an eye opener to be honest but one I badly needed.

"Since then I have taken my training more seriously and have been surprised by the results."