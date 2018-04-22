WATCH: Irish 'singing priest' wows judges on Britain's Got Talent

An Irish priest who made headlines for singing at a wedding has wowed judges on the 'Britain's Got Talent' TV show.

Fr Ray Kelly took to the stage for a performance of R.E.M's 'Everybody Hurts'.

"I thought maybe I'd be the first singing priest maybe to win Britain's Got Talent", he told the judges.

On why he chose the song, Fr Kelly said: "It's a song that's kind of near and dear to my heart - I suppose being a priest you get in touch with a lot of pain and a lot of joy and happiness as well".

As he finished the song, Fr Kelly added in his own line - telling the crowd: "You're not alone".

Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell | Image: YouTube/Britain's Got Talent

The audience was in silence as he sung - with judge Simon Cowell then leading a standing ovation.

Judge Amanda Holden told Fr Kelly: "For me it was everything - it's just brilliant and honest, and the whole congregation was behind you".

"This is one of my favourite ever auditions", Cowell told Fr Kelly.

"I think your voice is beautiful, I love the version of the song - this was everything we've been waiting for".

Fr Kelly then went on to get four 'Yes' votes from the judging panel.