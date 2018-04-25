Irish man in critical condition following assault before Liverpool match

A 53-year-old Irish man attacked before last night's Liverpool match is in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident happened shortly before kick-off in the Liverpool v Roma Champion's League semi-final.

At around 7.35pm, police were called after an Irish man was attacked outside the Albert pub.

Witnesses say the man - believed to be a Liverpool fan who travelled to Anfield with his brother - was hit with a belt.

Paramedics who were called to treat the victim believe he suffered head injuries.

The man was taken to Walton Neurological Centre for treatment, where his condition is described as critical.

Police arrested two men from Rome, aged 25 and 26 years, inside the stadium during the game on suspicion of attempted murder.

They have been taken to a local police station for questioning.

Today police are also examining CCTV and appealing for witnesses.

Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Paul Speight said: "The place where this incident occurred is right by the ground and was heaving with fans making their way to the game.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information, or mobile phone footage of the incident to contact us urgently, as information they have could be vital to our investigation."

In a statement, Liverpool said: "Liverpool Football Club is shocked and appalled after a Liverpool supporter was left in a critical condition having been attacked prior to the Champions League fixture against AS Roma.

"Our thoughts, in the first instance, are with the victim and his family at this very traumatic time. We will be offering them our full support."

It adds that the club has been liasing with emergency services, and will continue to do so.