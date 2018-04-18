Irish firm The Key Collection to operate two London hotels

An Irish-owned company has acquired long-term leases for two boutique hotels in London.

TheKeyCollection.ie is run by Dublin business women Nina Gillett and Sheila O'Riordan.

The firm has acquired the leases for The Exhibitionist and The Gainsborough hotels in Kensington.

The company says it plans to manage and operate the hotels as part of their growth strategy into the UK market.

Image: theexhibitionisthotel.com

The Exhibitionist Hotel is located opposite the Natural History Museum, in the heart of South Kensington.

It was restored in 2015, to combine original design and contemporary finishes.

The hotel features eight galleries with frequently changing pieces of art work.

Close by are the V&A Museum, the Science Museum, The Albert Hall and Knightsbridge, Sloane Street, Harvey Nichols and Harrods.

Nina Gillett and Sheila O'Riordan | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

The Gainsborough is close to London's museums, the Albert Hall, Harrods and the restaurants and shops of Chelsea and Knightsbridge.

It is a converted Victorian house and is named after the artist whose portrait of the Duchess of Richmond is in the lounge.

Image: theexhibitionisthotel.com

TheKeyCollection.ie say a complete refurbishment plan is in place for the building.

Sheila O'Riordan said: "The London hotel market is strong and operating two new hotel properties such as The Exhibitionist and The Gainsborough which are a perfect fit for theKeyCollection.ie is very exciting.

"Our mission is to provide our guests with great places to stay in fabulous locations.

"Our aim is to continue to explore all opportunities to grow, expand and diversify our company both in Ireland and the UK."

In 2012, the company started entering into leases to operate hotels and guesthouses in Dublin.