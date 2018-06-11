Irish chef goes global following Amazon Prime deal

The culinary skills of a Killarney restaurateur are to be beamed into millions of homes around the world, after a deal with streaming service Amazon Prime.

Paul Treyvaud's nine-part cooking and travel series has been snapped up by the company.

'Treyvaud Travels' features him cooking on his way around Ireland.

He recently signed up with Big Handsome Media - who are acting as his Irish distribution company for a new series, which he has just finished filming.

'Treyvaud’s Travels' looks at unique characters and off-the-beaten-track locations.

Paul Treyvaud | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

"The emphasis is on having a laugh when perfecting simple cooking techniques," Paul Treyvaud said.

"People are sick of nonsense on the screens and just want a cooking series that delivers on its promise," he added.

He is also examining possible promotional opportunities in the US, and will be conducting a global marketing campaign with the support of Tourism Ireland to promote the show.

Paul also runs Treyvaud's Restaurant in Killarney with his brother Mark.

Amazon Prime is beamed into 90 million homes in the US alone.