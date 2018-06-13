Irish chef and Ballymaloe House founder Myrtle Allen dies aged 94

Award-winning chef, food writer and teacher Myrtle Allen has died aged 94.

Her family says she passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital today.

Myrtle and her husband Ivan opened Ballymaloe House - their home in Shanagarry, Co Cork - as a restaurant in 1964, and it later became a hotel.

The restaurant proved a success, and held a Michelin Star between 1975 and 1980.

Ivan died in 1998, and over the subsequent two decades Myrtle continued to live at Ballymaloe.

The couple had six children.

Myrtle Allen passed away peacefully at Cork University Hospital on Wednesday 13th June, surrounded by her family. pic.twitter.com/F6Yzhqd2rn — Ballymaloe House (@Ballymaloe) June 13, 2018

Celebrity chef Darina Allen - Myrtle's daughter-in-law - helped expand the Ballymaloe name with the Ballymaloe Cookery School.

The family legacy also includes Ballymaloe Foods, best known for its popular relish.

According to Ballymaloe, Mrs Allen had 22 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

Tributes to Myrtle were paid across social media this morning: