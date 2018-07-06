Irish Water hose ban extended nationwide

Irish Water’s hosepipe ban has now been extended nationwide.

The utility said supplies remain dangerously low and it could take months for levels in rivers and lakes to return to normal.

The majority of the country officially entered a state of 'absolute drought' yesterday – meaning no rain has fallen in the past 15 days.

The utility has warned that even if rain did fall, the ground is now so dry that it would not reach water sources for at least a week.

Demand for water has increased by 15% around the country in recent weeks – and temperatures are set to rise again in the coming days according to Met Éireann.

Irish Water’s Kate Gannon has this message for people:

“Our sources are precious; there will be little or no rainfall for the next ten days,” she said.

“We want everybody to be more mindful of their usage; we are doing everything we can on the ground to maintain supplies and we would ask everybody across the country to do their part too.”

The hosepipe ban applies to all domestic premises. It bans the use of water drawn through a hosepipe “or similar apparatus” for a range of purposes.

These include:

Watering a garden

Cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a domestic hosepipe

Cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool - except when using a watering can

Filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe - excluding fish ponds

Filling or maintaining a domestic ornamental fountain

Use of water for filling or replenishing an artificial pond, lake or similar application - - excluding fish ponds.

People are being urged to play their part as the ban comes into force.

Ms Gannon said anyone who witnesses a breach of the ban should try and inform those responsible before making a compliant.

“Contact the individual," she said. "Usually by going out and checking if the usage is included in the Water Conservation Order and probably knocking on the door and saying, ‘are you aware that there is a Water Conservation Order in place?”

“’Are you aware that these activities are not allowed?’

“In the vast majority of cases, the individual is simply unaware that the ban is in place and that they should not be doing it.”