Irish Ferries 'unlikely' to continue services between Rosslare and France next year

Irish Ferries has said that it's 'unlikely' to operate a service between Rosslare and France next year.

The company currently operates services between Rosslare Europort and the French ports of Cherbourg and Roscoff.

In a statement on Twitter, Irish Ferries said: "Irish Ferries wish to inform our customers that we're unlikely to operate a service between Rosslare & France in 2019. We continue to keep this situation under review.

"Our new WB Yeats ship will operate from Dublin to Cherbourg."

Labour leader Brendan Howlin described the news as "shocking".

He claimed: "[Irish Ferries] plan to abandon Rosslare Europort and the shortest sea route to France just as Brexit kicks in. Inexplicable!"

He called for the Taoiseach and Transport Minister to respond to the development.

Shocking news from @Irish_Ferries. They plan to abandon Rosslare Europort and the shortest sea route to France just as #Brexit kicks in. Inexplicable! Demands a response from a Government. @campaignforleo @Shane_RossTD — Brendan Howlin (@BrendanHowlin) December 18, 2018

Stena Line also operates services between Rosslare Europort and Cherbourg, while there are also shipping lines between the Irish port and France.