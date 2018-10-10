Irish Embassy offers support to citizens following major flooding in Mallorca

The Irish Embassy in Spain has said it is ready to assist any citizens caught up in flash flooding in Mallorca overnight.

At least eight people died in floods on the popular tourist island after 20cm of rain fell in four hours on Tuesday night.

12 others have been reported missing.

The worst of the flooding hit the town of Sant Llorenç on the east of the island.

Officials on the island have held an emergency response meeting – with 100 rescue workers and 80 soldiers rushed to the area.

Conociendo desde el centro de mando las últimas noticias sobre las inundaciones en Sant Llorenç (Mallorca). Quiero transmitir nuestro agradecimiento a los servicios de emergencia, que trabajan sin descanso para atender a todos los afectados y evaluar los daños. pic.twitter.com/pgd9BJOiXL — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 10, 2018

There are currently no reports of any Irish people affected by the flooding.

However the Irish Embassy in Madrid urged anyone who is on the island or is concerned about loved ones in the area to contact it.

There have been flash floods in Mallorca which have resulted in fatalities. If you are in Mallorca and need assistance, or are concerned about a loved one there, please contact the Embassy on +34 914 364 093 @dfatravelwise — IrelandEmbassyMadrid (@IrlEmbMadrid) October 10, 2018

According to local reports, people were rescued from trees and rooftops after the flooding began last night.

Images show cars washed away after more than a metre of waters tore through some areas, causing power and communications outages.

In a tweet, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered his “solidarity and support” to the family and friends of “all those affected by these tragic floods.”