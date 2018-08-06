Ireland's hockey silver medalists set for civic reception

Players in line for heroes return in Dublin

A civic reception will be held in Dublin's Dame Street this afternoon to welcome home Ireland's hockey heroes.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the Irish Women's hockey team has inspired the country, after they won silver medals at the Hockey World Cup Final in London.

President Michael D Higgins says it's a 'fantastic accomplishment' and Sports Minister Shane Ross says it is 'an historic achievement'.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring is urging the public to come out and show their appreciation: