Is your commute the worst in Ireland? We want to hear from you!
CSO stats show we have never spent as much time travelling to and from work and education.
Use the Newstalk Commuter Calculator to find out how many days of your life you spend commuting:
Starting Monday 5th November, we are delving into the life of the commuter. We want to know how can we improve the daily commute? What does the future of commuting hold? What is currently being done by key stakeholders to improve the situation?
Tune in to Ireland’s Commuter Hell all next week and tell us your travel story by emailing commuter@newstalk.com or tweeting at @NewstalkFM.