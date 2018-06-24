Ireland's 60th Anniversary of Peacekeeping

A ceremony takes place at Dublin Castle today to mark 60 years of Irish peacekeeping.

President Michael D. Higgins will preside over the ceremony in the presence of the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar and Defence Minister Paul Kehoe.



The Defence Forces have also released a video to mark the occasion.

Defence Forces Press Officer Captain Paddy Molloy says it's the longest unbroken service of any peace-keeping nation in the world

Commenting on the occasion, An Taoiseach said:

“The Irish Government is strongly committed to contributing to international peace and security. Thousands of Irish men and women have served in the blue helmets over six decades, and that’s one of the reasons Ireland is making bid for a seat on the UN Security Council. Ireland’s outstanding record on the international stage in the service of Peace strengthens the values we represent as a nation, inspiring the pride of our people at home and abroad.”

Ireland's contribution has not come without sacrifice, 87 members of the Defence Forces, and one member of An Garda Siochana, have made the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of peace.

Today, there are 645 members of the Defence Forces deployed in 13 missions, in 13 countries and one sea, these troops are continuing Ireland's proud peacekeeping record.