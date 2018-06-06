Investigators focus on suspected getaway van after Bray boxing club shooting

Investigations into a shooting in Bray in Co Wicklow are focusing on the gunman's suspected getaway van.

50-year-old Robert Messett - who's thought to have been an innocent bystander - was killed when a gunman opened fire at Bray Boxing Club yesterday morning.

Katie Taylor's father Pete and another man were seriously injured in the incident.

As part of the investigation, gardaí are looking into whether Mr Taylor was the intended target.

Supt Pat Ward says Gardai are still trying to find a motive for this mornings shooting at #BrayBoxingClub which has left one man dead and two others - including Katie Taylor’s father Pete - seriously injured pic.twitter.com/y63hv1SrEb — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) June 5, 2018

They are also trying to track the movements of the van believed to have been used in the attack - a silver Volkswagon Caddy with a Northern Irish registration.

The driver is said to have travelled through Bray, Shankill and Cornelscourt.

The van was ultimately abandoned on Pigeon House Road in Ringsend at around 8.05am, and a man was seen leaving the vehicle and cycling away.

Conor Feehan from Independent.ie explained: "[The van] was left intact and neatly parked at the side of the road.

"This will have a wealth of forensic information within it. Not only that, but if they can plot the direction and the route that the van took to get to Pigeon House Road there will be several CCTV cameras that may have picked up the face or an image of the driver."

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw the van between 7am and 8am yesterday morning, or anyone with dash cam footage captured along the route.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01-666-5300, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.