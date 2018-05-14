Investigation continuing after pilot and small boy die in Offaly plane Crash

An investigation is continuing this morning after a man and a seven-year-old boy died in a plane crash in County Offaly yesterday.

Their remains have been brought to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore for a post mortem examination.

The light aircraft had taken off from an airstrip at Clonbullogue before coming down and crashing into bogland near Edenderry yesterday afternoon.

It had been carrying 16 parachutists – all of whom made their jump before the plane got into difficulty.

Air accident investigation underway into #offaly plane crash which claimed the lives of a 7 year old boy & the pilot pic.twitter.com/yWyKqySYFc — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) May 14, 2018

Edenderry Councillor Martin O'Reilly said it is a terrible shock for everyone.

“There was a several year old child involved in this incident so we are thinking of the families connected to this incident, the local school that this young boy would have gone to as well – he would have friends and teachers.

“All we can say - as fruitless as it is – to the family, we are thinking of them at this difficult time.”

The pilot is believed to be an experienced flyer from the UK and Councillor O'Reilly said the parachuting club is very highly regarded in the local area.

“The parachute club is quite popular,” he said.

“It is quite popular for fundraising; people go out for recreational activities as well with the planes.

“I would have been out there once or twice myself; it is run very well and very professionally.”

The investigation at the crash site is set to focus wreckage of the single engine Cessna Caravan aircraft.