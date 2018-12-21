Investigation after criminal damage caused to KBC Bank offices in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage on KBC Bank offices in Dublin city.

The premises on Sandwith Street was damaged on Thursday night.

The incident happened at around 11.25pm when Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and extinguished a fire in the lobby.

Gardaí have cordoned off the front entrance of KBC Bank on Sandwith street following an incident of criminal damage by fire last night.



Windows were also damaged in the incident.

Windows were also damaged in the incident.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí in Pearse Street are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact them at Pearse Street on 01-666-9000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.