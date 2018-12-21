Investigation after criminal damage caused to KBC Bank offices in Dublin

A fire was started at the building and windows were damaged

News
Investigation after criminal damage caused to KBC Bank offices in Dublin

KBC Bank Ireland on Upper Sandwith Street in Dublin | Image via @KaceyORiordan on Twitter

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage on KBC Bank offices in Dublin city.

The premises on Sandwith Street was damaged on Thursday night.

The incident happened at around 11.25pm when Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and extinguished a fire in the lobby.

Windows were also damaged in the incident.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí in Pearse Street are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to contact them at Pearse Street on 01-666-9000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.


1 Related articles
Three TDs join protesters occupying KBC Bank premises in Dublin

Three TDs join protesters occupying KBC Bank premises in Dublin