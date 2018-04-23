Inquest into death of Garda Tony Golden to get underway

The inquest into the death of Garda Tony Golden is due to take place later this morning.

The father of three was shot dead while on duty in October 2015.

He was shot dead by Adrian Crevan Mackin on the 11th of October 2015 at a house in Omeath in Louth.

He had gone there with Mackin’s estranged partner to collect her belongings after she had been attacked by Mackin.

Mackin shot Tony Golden dead, seriously injured Siobhán Phillips and then killed himself.

Garda Tony Golden. Image: An Garda Síochana

Last week an RTÉ investigates programme revealed that nine months before the shootings, Mackin had admitted to Gardaí that he had imported weapons - including the same model of gun which killed Garda Golden.

Despite his admissions, he wasn’t charged with the crime and was instead charged with IRA membership, which he denied, and was released on bail.

The inquest is due to get underway at 10:30am in Dundalk.