ISPCA looking for home for python found in Co Leitrim

The ISPCA is looking for a special home for a snake found in Co Leitrim this summer.

The python, which has been named Penelope by rescuers, was discovered in a park in July.

There were a number of reports of sightings in the week after the first sighting, prompting a search by local gardaí and wildlife rangers.

The snake was eventually caught by a volunteer, and taken to a reptile centre for health checks.

Teams now say she's ready to move in with someone who has the knowledge, skills and experience to provide proper care for her.

Image: ISPCA

ISPCA Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley explained that taking Penelope on would be a long-term commitment.

He observed: "Anything up to 20 years... they can live up to that.

"Feeding requirements would be quite minimal, in the sense that it would normally take one to two small, pre-killed mice each week."

Penelope is a Royal Python, a non-venomous species native to sub-Saharan Africa.

The snakes generally live in grasslands, savannahs or sparsely-wooded areas.

According to the ISPCA, the snakes - which are solitary in the wild - must be housed in an environment "that as best as possible mimics conditions in their natural environment".

Anyone interested in adoption Penelope is being asked to contact ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre on 074-91-52360 or by emailing donegal@ispca.ie