INM group editor-in-chief Stephen Rae to step down

Updated: 15.55

The group editor-in-chief of media group Independent News and Media (INM) is stepping down.

Stephen Rae has lead the editorial department at the company since 2013.

Speaking about the move, Mr Rae said: "On completion of my five year term I will be stepping down from this role.

"Following a transformation of the group into a digital focused newsroom and content hub, I am now happy to leave the publishing business in a strong position and hand it over to a team of strong and dynamic editors."

Mr Rae, who has been working at the group for 25 years, added: "I feel greatly privileged to have worked with many extremely bright and exceptional people and to have guided the coverage on some of the biggest news stories our country has seen."

He said he is "now looking forward to taking on new digital projects" which will focus on issues such as the fight against fake news.

On Mr Rae's departure, INM chief executive Michael Doorly said: "I would like to thank Stephen for his efforts and contribution to the company over many years.

"Stephen has provided great editorial direction to all of our titles and built a team of outstanding editors.

"I would like to thank him for his support during my tenure as CEO and wish him every success for the future."

Independent House newspaper offices on Talbot Street in Dublin | Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Titles in the INM portfolio include the Irish Independent, The Herald and the Belfast Telegraph.

It also owns several region newspapers and classified publications.

In January, Mr Rae was appointed to the European Commission's high-level expert group on fake news.

Separately, Paul Connolly is stepping down as a director of the company with effect from May 31st.

Mr Connolly was appointed to the INM board in March 2009, and served for over four years as a member of the remuneration committee.

The company said he played "an integral role" in setting and executing key strategic goals following a financial restructuring process in 2013.

Chairman of INM, Murdoch MacLennan, said: '"While I am very disappointed that Paul has decided to resign at this time, I am hugely grateful for the immense contribution he has made to the company over a significant period of transition."