Hurricane Michael leaves trail of destruction across Florida

Hurricane Michael has left a trail of destruction and at least one person dead after it hit Florida yesterday.

The powerful storm made landfall as a category four storm along the coast of north-west Florida at around 1pm local time on Wednesday.

Winds of almost 250km/h were recorded.

It has since weakened to a tropical storm, and is now passing over the state of Georgia.

Michael was one of the most powerful storms to hit Florida and the US in decades, leading to significant damage and power outages across the state.

Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated ahead of the storm's arrival.

One man died in the Gadsden County town of Greensboro when his home was hit by a falling tree.

The storm had reportedly already killed at least 13 people on its way up through Central America - impacting Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador.

In the US, officials said around 400,000 homes were without power yesterday evening in affected areas,

Heavy damage caused by Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida. Image: Andrew West/The News via USA TODAY NETWORK/Sipa USA

Florida Governor Rick Scott - who described the storm as 'monstrous' - urged people in impacted areas to not return home until roads had been cleared.

He said: "We are going to be aggressive with recovery and response over the coming days and will do everything we can to assist our communities that have seen impacts from this devastating storm."

The National Hurricane Centre is warning that there is likely to be continued flooding along the southeast coast of the US as a result of storm surges.

The eye of #HurricaneMichael before the storm made landfall on the Florida panhandle. This image was taken by @AstroSerena around noon on Oct. 10, 2018 as the @Space_Station orbited over the Gulf of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/Bj8Te1voET — NASA Astromaterials (@Astromaterials) October 10, 2018

Neighbouring Alabama and Georgia have also been hit with strong winds, heavy rain and power cuts as a result of the hurricane.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for North Carolina as Michael continues to make its way across land and towards the Atlantic.