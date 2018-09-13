Hurricane Florence downgraded to Category Two storm

Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category Two Storm as it approaches the Eastern seaboard of the US.

At least five million people are in the crosshairs of the storm ahead of its landfall on the US coast.

States of emergency have been declared in Georgia, Virginia and North and South Carolina.

About 1.7 million people have already been told to leave their homes in the latter three states.

However, many people who thought they were safely out of the path of the storm are now desperately working to board up their homes and businesses before its arrival.

Here are the 11 PM EDT Key Messages for Hurricane #Florence. Latest information available at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/Qckto38JyW — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 13, 2018

In its latest update, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said a “life threatening storm surge is now highly likely” along portions of the North and South Carolina coasts.

The NHC is also warning of “life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding and prolonged river flooding in the two states.

Large sea swells will also result in “life threatening surf and rip currents” along the country’s eastern coast

US President Donald Trump has said the White House is "absolutely, totally prepared" to provide aid once Florence hits.

"We are ready but this is going to be one of the biggest ones to ever hit our country,” he said.

"Residents in the path of these devastating storms should comply with all evacuation orders and other emergency instructions.

“Protection of life is the absolute highest priority and that's what we are doing."

Governor Cooper in Kinston today: "We want to continue to send the message that this monster of a storm is not one to ride out.” pic.twitter.com/osAmqC0lIC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 12, 2018

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper warned residents "the time to prepare is almost over."

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, he said: "Disaster is at the doorstep and it's coming in."

There have been warnings that any flooding of hog manure pits, coal ash dumps and other industrial sites could have a lasting effect on communities, with tainted water possibly washing into homes and drinking supplies.

Two other tropical storms - Isaac and Olivia - have also been in the vicinity this week, with the US National Weather Service estimating that some 10.15 million people lived in areas under either hurricane or tropical storm warnings.

In addition to tens of thousands of homes and businesses, five military bases and half a dozen nuclear power plants are also in the path of the storm.