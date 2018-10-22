Human rights groups say blasphemy referendum is a vote on free speech

Human rights groups have warned that retaining the reference to ‘blasphemy’ in the constitution would send out a very negative message internationally.

Amnesty International and the Irish Council for Civil Liberties this morning issued a joint call for a ‘Yes’ vote in the blasphemy referendum on Friday.

The 1937 provision means that it is technically a criminal offence to publish or say anything blasphemous.

Liam Herrick refers to our history of censorship. Says this is a neat, clean question to the Irish people on free speech and an important opportunity to break from this past. #BlasphemyRef pic.twitter.com/F5or2J2SqV — ICCLtweet (@ICCLtweet) October 22, 2018

Liam Herrick, director of the ICCL, says Ireland should disassociate itself from countries that persecute those of religious minorities.

“If we vote to retain the concept of blasphemy and criminal prosecutions for blasphemy in our constitution we will be sending out a very negative message,” he said.

“There is a small number of countries in the world that prosecute people for what they believe in.

“They use those laws to persecute minorities including religious minorities and non-believers.”

“That is not something we do not want to associate ourselves with.”

The groups said the Government would retain the power to ensure all groups can practice religion without threat or discrimination if blasphemy is removed from the constitution.

.@Colmogorman saying the blasphemy clause doesn’t protect individuals or communities; it criminalises freedom of expression #BlasphemyRef — Amnesty Ireland (@AmnestyIreland) October 22, 2018

Colm O'Gorman, executive director of Amnesty International Ireland said a 'Yes' vote is a vote for free speech.

"Nobody has a right not to be offended," he said.

"If somebody said something that offends me, I might want to challenge that; I might want to debate that; I might want to challenge it robustly," he said.

"But it doesn't mean that the person that caused me an offence should face a criminal prosecution under Irish law."

The Blasphemy Referendum will be held along the Presidential Election on Friday.