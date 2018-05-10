"Huge destruction" as Kenya dam bursts killing 27

A dam has burst in Kenya killing at least 27 people and causing "huge destruction of both life and property," Kenyan officials have confirmed.

The burst happened in Solai near the Rift Valley city of Nakuru, 120 miles northwest of the capital Nairobi, late on Wednesday.

The Kenyan Red Cross estimates that more than 500 families have been caught up in the deluge, with many people still unaccounted for.

Police chief Gideon Kibunjah said 36 people had been hospitalised.

Local reports suggest roughly 100 homes have been affected, including properties on the Nyakinyua Farm that borders the reservoir.

Witnesses at a nearby shopping centre said they heard a huge explosion before water gushed out of the Patel dam, the Kenyan news site Standard Digital reports.

Sections of Solai, Patel farm, Kiboronjo farm, Kamkunji, Larger Subukia, Flora-ora, Kisanana and adjacent areas are currently off supply after our power lines were swept away by raging waters of the collapsed Patel dam in Solai, Nakuru County. ^KK pic.twitter.com/j0ubhYLHBo — Kenya Power Limited (@KenyaPower) May 10, 2018

Nakuru governor Lee Kinyanjui said: "We will do our best to take affected families to safety and help them get medical attention."

The disaster comes after weeks of heavy rain.

It has reportedly caused billions of Kenyan shilling's worth of damage, with the force of the water levelling nearby structures.

A billion Kenyan shillings is worth roughly £7.3million.

Mr Kinyajui said: "The water has caused huge destruction of both life and property."

"The extent of the damage has yet to be ascertained," he said.

Kenya Red Cross said on Twitter it had so far rescued 39 people.

Recent flooding in the country has already killed more than 152 people and displaced a quarter of a million others.