Huawei executive to face bail hearing in Canada today

US officials are claiming that President Donald Trump was unaware of plans to arrest a top executive at Chinese telecoms giant Huawei when he met the country’s president last week.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested last Saturday as President Trump sat down with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

She was arrested at Vancouver Airport and now faces extradition to the US.

It is believed the executive was arrested on foot of a request from the Washington as part of its investigation into an alleged plan to evade US sanctions against Iran.

The charges against her have yet to be made public and China has warned that her arrest is a human rights violation.

It has led to concerns the ongoing trade war between the US and China could intensify – after the two country’s presidents agreed a 90-day truce last weekend.

This morning, a White House official told Reuters President Trump was unaware of the plans when he met President Xi.

Non-political

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also moved to distance himself from the arrest.

In comments quoted by The Globe and Mail, he said: “The appropriate authorities took the decisions in this case.

"We were advised by them with a few days' notice that this was in the works but of course there was no engagement or involvement in the political level in this decision because we respect the independence of our judicial processes."

Stock markets

The arrest has led to turbulence in world stock markets – amid fears relations between the US and China could deteriorate further.

Aidan Donnelly from Davy says despite that, there's a positive outlook for the global economy.

“While there are clouds on the horizon in the form of a potential trade war [...] ultimately the global economy is continuing to grow and companies are continuing to generate profits,” he said.

“So I think we will get over this bout of volatility and we should see some sort of stabilisation early next year.”

Bail hearing

Ms Meng is due to face a bail hearing later today.

The Chinese foreign ministry has demanded her release and called on Canadian authorities to reveal why she was arrested.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said: "The Chinese side firmly opposes and strongly protests over such kind of actions which seriously harmed the human rights of the victim.”

"The Chinese side has lodged stern representations with the US and Canadian side, and urged them to immediately correct the wrongdoing and restore the personal freedom of Ms Meng Wanzhou."