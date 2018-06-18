Housing Minister accuses Sinn Féin of 'potentially reckless behaviour'

The Housing Minister has accused Sinn Féin of causing an 'unnecessary distraction' and 'potentially reckless behaviour'.

It comes after the party threatened to table a motion of no confidence in Eoghan Murphy which could have triggered an election.

However, the party - which held its Ard Fheis in Belfast over the weekend - has decided not to press ahead it for now.

Dublin South Central representative Aengus Ó Snodaigh said there are no plans to do so before the summer break.

Today, Minister Murphy gave his reaction to the situation, saying: "[It was] an unnecessary distraction, when you look at it [...] and potentially reckless behaviour.

"Our focus as a Government is on fixing the housing sector, and getting thousands of homes built. That's exactly what is happening - and we need to do that with the Oireachtas working with us."

Supported housing

Meanwhile, the Government’s being urged to do more for elderly people living in large homes.

It’s estimated the number of people over the age of 80 will quadruple in Ireland by 2040.

The Irish Council for Social Housing says elderly people should be given the option of being moved from large homes to smaller houses in their own community.

Director of Policy Karen Murphy says this would also free up houses for families.

He observed: "We're calling on the Government to introduce supported housing, which is smaller, purpose-built accommodation for older people.

"[It would free] up accommodation in the community, which is more suitable for families moving into existing areas."