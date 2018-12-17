Houses evacuated after improvised explosive device found in Co Meath

An improvised explosive device has been found and made safe in Co Meath.

Gardaí called the Defence Force's bomb squad to the scene at Brews Hill in Navan in the early hours of this morning.

After arriving at the scene at around 3:20am, the bomb disposal team discovered a 'viable IED' in a vehicle.

A public cordon was put in place, and a number of nearby homes were evacuated.

The device was then made safe, and technicians removed it for further examination.

The scene was declared safe at 8:25am this morning.

In a statement, the Defence Forces said: "Should members of the public encounter such munition components, or suspect items, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána."