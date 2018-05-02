House of Lords defeats British government over Irish border amendment

The British House of Lords have dealt a tenth defeat to the UK government on flagship Brexit legislation.

It comes after ministers there were warned they are "playing with fire" in Northern Ireland.

House of Lord members voted by 309 to 242, a majority of 67, in support of an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

The amendment requires the British government act in a way compatible with the Good Friday Agreement, and to implement Brexit in a way that does not lead to a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

It is the tenth reverse for the government there on the EU Withdrawal Bill in the upper house.

However ministers have signalled their intent to overturn changes to the legislation when it returns to the House of Commons.

Responding to the defeat, Labour's Brexit minister Jenny Chapman said: "This vote sends a clear signal to the government that they must urgently find a solution to the Northern Ireland border.

"Ill-conceived compromises and unrealistic technological solutions are simply not good enough.

"The government's failure to act is holding back the Brexit negotiations and creating deep uncertainty for communities in Northern Ireland.

"Ministers should back this amendment and accept Labour's call for a new comprehensive customs union with the EU."