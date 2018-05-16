Hotel in Dublin's Temple Bar goes on the market for over €10m

The Dublin Citi Hotel in Temple Bar has been put up for sale with a guide price of €10.7m.



The boutique 27-bedroom hotel and bar will benefit from a new 25 year lease with a rent of €660,000 per year.



The hotel is made up of two buildings fronting onto Dame Street, built in 1868 and 1910.

Both buildings were originally built as offices, until 1996 when the property was converted to a hotel and bar.



Dublin Citi Hotel is located at the entrance to Temple Bar.

The Dame Street and Temple Bar area continue to develop, with plans to pedestrianize a section of Dame Street adjacent to the hotel.

The development of the the former Central Bank on Dame Street is already under construction next door.



The property is also located near Trinity College, the Olympia Theatre, Grafton Street and Dublin Castle.

The Dublin Citi Hotel is being offered for as an investment by Savills.