Honeymoon period over for Leo Varadkar but Fine Gael still on top

Fine Gael would still top the poll in a general election.

A Sunday Independent / Kantar Millward Brown poll taken between the 18th and 30th of April, gives the party 34 percent of the vote, ahead of Fianna Fail on 27 and Sinn Fein on 22.

Labour and the Independent Alliance are both on 5 percent, The Greens on 3 percent, non-aligned Independents on 2, and Solidarity/People Before Profit on 1.

However Sunday Independent Political Correspondent Philip Ryan says there's a bit more movement when it comes to support for the party leaders,

"One of the more interesting finds, I suppose from the poll, is that for the first time in 3 years is that Micheál Martin is now behind the Sinn Féin leader when it comes to personal popularity and satisfaction with his leadership of the party.

He's dropped a number of points and Mary Lou has gone up 7 points since we last polled.

The honeymoon period for Leo Varadkar may have actually come to an end as well, the new poll shows that there been a drop now, just a slight drop, but still a drop all the same, in his popularity."