Higgins insists age not an issue as he launches Presidential campaign

Michael D. Higgins has launched his campaign for re-election to the presidency.

The deadline for nominations passed this morning – meaning we now know the six names that will contest the election.

The incumbent will be joined by former 'Dragon's Den' stars Seán Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey, Independent Senator Joan Freeman and Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ni Riada.

Following his speech in Dublin this afternoon, President Higgins rejected claims that his age poses a barrier to a second term – insisting that it is his cognitive ability that matters.

He also said he has a yoga teacher who is helping him to feel young – with more energy than he had in 2011.

I am asking for your support on October 26th. All my life I have campaigned, argued and fought for a real Republic. This is about our shared future - Michael D. Higgins #MichaelDforPresident #Aras18 pic.twitter.com/owavw8EZaj — Michael D Higgins (@MichaelDHiggins) September 26, 2018

Campaign

He said his campaign will have four key themes – equality, sustainability, our shared history and future and Ireland’s voice in the world stage.

He also said he would be revealing three specific initiatives that will be “integral” to his second term if he is elected.

“I believe that together we can help Ireland to achieve its potential as a real republic, one where everyone can participate equally in the shaping of sustainable communities and new ideas,” he said.

“I offer experience, authenticity, understanding and deep love for our country and all of its people.

“My campaign will be modern and energetic, and it will draw on the enthusiasm of thousands of supporters from all walks of life in communities across Ireland.”

He also acknowledged the five other candidates in the race and pledged to run a “respectful campaign in which my supporters and I will work to sustain the dignity of the office of President, which belongs not to any individual, but to the citizens of Ireland.”

Presidential debates

The incumbent will not take part in the first live debate of the campaign tomorrow as it clashed with his presidential duties – however he pledged to take part in as many as possible.

Seán Gallagher has refused to take part as a result.

He also defended the €317,000 payment to his office revealed by the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee yesterday.

His said he never sees any of the money – and it is within the powers of the Oireachtas to change it.

Payment

This afternoon, Senator Joan Freeman said she was “shocked” to learn that the payment is made to the President’s office every year “without audit, without checks and without accountability.”

“I know of no other public money that is treated in this way, and to find people actually defending it is mind boggling,” she said.

“On what possible grounds could you defend this level of secrecy?"

She will launch her own campaign on Monday October 1st.

The vote will take place on October 26th.